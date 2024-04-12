Project: Healthy Heart Project

Heart disease is America’s #1 killer – make a date to protect your heart health!

FOX 2 is excited to team up with select Ascension Hospitals for the 2024 Healthy Heart Project. Our first event was in 2005 and since that time more than 10,000 people have been helped! The next person could be you!

It’s a whole heart checkup – and it’s all free. You’ll get extensive free screenings including blood pressure, BMI, blood glucose, even an electrocardiogram (EKG). Plus meet one-on-one with a doctor.

There will also be a stroke assessment and helpful information on weight loss, diet, and nutrition.

All the details are below, so don’t miss this year’s life-saving event!

Date: Saturday April 27th

Locations:

Metro Detroit Locations:

Ascension Providence Heart Institute, 16001 W. 9 Mile Road, Southfield, MI, 48075

Ascension Providence Rochester, 1101 W. University Drive, Rochester, MI

Ascension St. John Hospital, 22101 Moross Road, Detroit, MI. Enter the North Pavilion entrance. Event is located on the second floor

Other locations in Michigan:

Ascension Borgess Heart Institute, 1722 Shaffer St., Kalamazoo, MI

Ascension Medical Group Genesys Heart Center, 3399 Pollock Road, Grand Blanc, MI

Ascension Medical Group Riverfront Cardiology, 1015 S. Washington Ave., Saginaw, MI. Located across the street from Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital Event Timing

Details:

Doors open at 7 a.m. Registration cut-off is around 11 a.m. Patients in line before the cut-off time will be seen.

The event ends at approximately noon - 1 p.m. or when the last patient is seen.

Those who attend get the chance to meet one-on-one with a physician – plus free screenings that include:

Body mass index

Blood pressure screening

Blood glucose test

An electrocardiogram (EKG)

Stroke assessment: Stroke assessment will follow the heart screenings for those who may be at a potentially increased risk.

There will also be information about stroke, weight loss, diet and nutrition, and more!