Promoting Suicide Prevention Month is personal mission for Dearborn Heights police

If you spot a Dearborn Heights Police Officer this month you’ll see their attire is a little different than what they normally wear.

The backstory:

That’s because they added clothing that sends a powerful message.

It is a simple shirt with a bold message - and it comes during National Suicide Prevention Month.

"It goes back to 2016, we had a sergeant here who committed suicide," said Chief Ahmed Haidar. "We have a suicide awareness patches on the side.

"We also have the sergeant('s initials) who was part of our police department. We have his birth and his last day with us."

As officers sport these shirts, they’ll raise awareness about mental health.

"We’re there for them and we understand what people go through," Haidar said.

Those mental health issues are often factors when officers respond to scenes.

"We continue to train up we have officers who attend training throughout the state of Michigan throughout the country on mental health issues and awareness," the chief said.

Haidar said these officers put that training to good use.

"I let the person know that I am a police officer in uniform, but my main concern is getting them help," said Officer Hussein Fayad.

Officers say they are not only concerned about the community’s mental health, they’re also concerned about their own.

"When I was in Detroit, I had a partner of mine who committed suicide, so it’s in every place not just the community," Haidar said.

Many police departments make sure resources are available for their own members as they work to protect others.

"We have help for the officers if they ever need assistance with stress they can see a counselor or phycologist debriefing them on a daily basis," Haidar said.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741.

For those in crisis, another option is the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.