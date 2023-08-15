Property taxes on Plymouth's Penn Theatre could dim lights for good

Even on a cloudy day the Penn Theatre brightens up downtown Plymouth.

It has been a fixture since before World War II and it’s served movies and memories to generations of people.

"We take you back to what it was like to see a film in a theater. In a movie theater, where you walk in the door, and the people know your name," said Ellen Elliott. "They know whether you like that real butter on your popcorn or not."

Ellen Elliott grew up sitting in these seats at the theater. Now, she heads the group, which owns it — Friends of the Penn.



While many a movie title has flashed across the marquee - what’s now playing is a true story of survival.



The Friends of the Penn says if it can’t get a property tax exemption, the curtains may close for good - and the theater could die a slow death.

"It’s very difficult not to cry every single time I think about it, it’s sad. It’s frustrating," she said. "If we don’t get this exemption, we have to continue to fundraise.

"Property tax does not go down, it increases. So, if that has to be paid for first, that takes away from the other things we are doing to preserve the theater."

Things like maintenance and free educational programs for children and adults. Friends of the Penn applied for the exemption, but it was denied by the city assessor.

The organization says it’s never received an answer why - that’s why it's trying to rally the community to get resolution.

"I feel it is really our duty as citizens to stand up, and say, ‘this matters to us,’" she said. "Collectively, we do not want to see this place go away."

Plymouth City Manager Paul Sincock says, at the time, the Friends of the Penn's exemption application did not meet certain criteria for approval.

The non-profit has now filed an appeal with the Michigan Tax Tribunal, which Sincock says may take a while.

Although Sincock can speak on the process, he says the city can’t expedite it.

"I understand the passion, but we are in a legal process - so you have to temper the passion with the legal process," he said.

FOX 2: "Is this a money grab or not?"

"This is not a money grab," Sincock said. "The Penn Theater in this particular case pays about $26,000 dollars a year in taxes, in its current format. The city gets $6,000."

Friends of the Penn says more than a dozen community nonprofit theaters in Michigan have received a property tax exemption.

Friends of the Penn hopes the people will help their story have a happy ending.

