Proposal 3 critics question sterilization in amendment language amid claims of fear-mongering

The latest pro-life political ad taking aim at Proposal 3 is a commercial from the Citizens to Support Michigan Women and Children, which claims it goes beyond women’s reproductive health.

The organization’s claims suggest that if Proposal 3 passes, children can receive gender change therapy without parental consent.

"They intentionally put the word sterilization into this constitutional amendment and did not define this fundamental new right as something that’s just for adults," said Christen Pollo, from the political group.

But it is a claim that Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit — a prop 3 supporter — says isn’t on the ballot.

"Nothing, nothing at all in the amendment text has anything to do with gender-affirming care, transgender youth, anything like that at all," he said. "It covers matters related to pregnancy, full stop."

Savit tells FOX 2 that even when a right applies to all people, children can be governed differently. He says parents will not be stripped of parental consent.

FOX 2 spoke to an attorney and board-certified ob-gyn who backed up Savit's claim.

"There’s no reference to parental consent whatsoever," said Steve Liedel. "So to make the claim that, without explicitly intending to affect parental rights, the proposal would do so, is just not a fair claim."

"Proposal 3 returns us to what the status quo was for more than 50 years, which allowed us to provide safe, effective healthcare and reproductive care for our patients," said Dr. Greg Goyert. "Nothing has changed. There’s nothing extreme about it."

Proposal 3 supporters believe the language is clear. Opponents disagree — and have launched a commercial blitz to say the ballot is too vague.

When FOX 2 asked outspoken critic John Bursch, of Alliance Defending Freedom about where on the ballot it would allow gender change therapy, he pointed to the use of the word sterilization.

"When you’re talking about sterilization that becomes a fundamental right, and so things like puberty blockers — which are well known to cause sterilization, or cross-sex hormones, which are well known to cause sterilization."

FOX 2: "How do you respond to Proposal 3 supporters who say your side is using this as fear-mongering or a scare tactic?"

Bursch: "I don’t think that the truth is ever fear-mongering or a scare tactic. All we’re doing is reading the plain language of the proposal that they wrote and put before voters."

Planned Parenthood Michigan’s website says it does not allow gender change therapy for people under 18.



