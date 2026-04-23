Proposed Michigan bill expected to make insurance pay for fertility, IVF costs

The Brief Infertility Awareness Week is a time dedicated to highlighting the struggles women face in starting families and what’s being done to help them achieve their dream of motherhood. Senator Stephanie Chang has been taking notice. This week, she authored and introduced Senate Bill 922, which would ensure insurance companies cover IVF and other fertility costs.



Trying to start a family can be challenging for some Michigan parents and quite costly, so lawmakers are hoping to ease the financial pain.

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Infertility Awareness Week is a time dedicated to highlighting the struggles women face in starting families and what’s being done to help them achieve their dream of motherhood.

However, a mother, doctor and a lawmaker who spoke to FOX 2 says the struggle is real.

"A lot of women don’t even get to the point of motherhood because they struggle so much with infertility," said Terranie Sims. "I’ve met so many moms who’ve suffered from miscarriages—they aren’t talked about enough. I know so many moms who’ve been able to get pregnant but not able to carry to term because of miscarriage, and also moms who struggle to get pregnant at all."

That’s when many seek fertility treatment, which can get very expensive.

Sims created "Heart Next Door," an organization that helps moms with fertility, one she started after learning she’s no longer able to conceive naturally after having her own daughter.

She says IVF can start at $10,000 per cycle.

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Senator Stephanie Chang has been taking notice. This week, she authored and introduced Senate Bill 922, which would ensure insurance companies cover IVF and other fertility costs.

Chang says families often go into crippling debt because of IVF, and she believes that shouldn’t be the case.

"I was astounded when I learned that between 20,000 and 35,000 Michiganders ages 25 to 45 may ultimately require IVF in order to have their babies," said Chang. "There are so many incredible stories where people have been able to make this work, but we know there are probably many more where folks can’t afford it. We all need to support people in starting their families, and this is one way we can help more people do that."

Chang says since introducing the bill, she’s been having productive conversations about it on both sides of the aisle.