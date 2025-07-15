Prosecutor: Dearborn was defending family member in fatal shooting

The Brief There will be no charges resulting from a fatal shooting in Dearborn. The shooter was said to be defending another family member at the time of the domestic incident.



There will be no charges in a fatal domestic shooting on the south side of Dearborn last Friday.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office denied charges against the shooter who fatally wounded a family member because it was in defense of another member inside the Walnut Street home.

"(The office) cited insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant was not acting in defense of another," said Dearborn police, citing the prosecutor's office.

On Friday at 11 p.m. police and fire responded to a domestic call on the 17000 block of Walnut between Fern and Crandell streets.

"A preliminary investigation revealed that during a domestic disturbance in the home, one subject was fatally shot by another family member," police said.

The individual was released Monday after the prosecutor's ruling.