Prosecutor vows appeal of sentence for man in drowning of special needs boy

Hunter Locke-Hughes was found guilty by a jury of involuntary manslaughter and first-degree child abuse in the death of Terry Adams.

Terry was a 6-year-old Clinton Township boy with special needs — he drowned in a bathtub while in the care of Locke-Hughes who was Terry’s mom’s boyfriend.

The judge handed down a sentence for the convicted 22-year-old that some feel is a slap on the wrist.

"Even though the judge went to the low end of the guidelines which was seven and a half years, because of the credit of over 20-something months time served, this young man is going to serve five and a half, years, which is less than what the child’s age was," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido. "Think about that for a minute."

Lucido says his office will appeal the sentence.

The guidelines show an involuntary manslaughter charge can land up to 15 years in prison. First-degree child abuse — could even be a life sentence.

With the judge’s sentencing, if Locke-Hughes has good behavior, he could be out in five and a half years. If not, he has a maximum of 30.

"But in this case, the judge went within the guidelines, but the lowest section of the guidelines," Lucido said. "I think that’s why the victims in this case, the mother who lost a child, is upset."

Prosecutor Lucido says Terry’s family feels that this sentence is far too light.

"This is the mother and her friends and family, they don’t feel as if justice was actually happening here," he said.

Locke-Hughes’ defense feels the opposite.

If the prosecution’s appeal is successful, the appeals court could send the case back for resentencing.

The prosecutor's office has 42 days from the sentencing to submit that notice of appeal, we’ll keep you updated on the very latest.