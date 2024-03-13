Fraser man sentenced in drowning disabled 6-year-old boy; prosecutor appeals light penalty

article

A 22-year-old Fraser man was sentenced in the drowning death of a 6-year-old special needs boy he was babysitting - but Macomb County's prosecutor is arguing that it isn't long enough.

Hunter Locke-Hughes was sentenced to 90 months (seven years and six months) to 30 years on the first-degree child abuse conviction, which was 45 months below the sentencing guidelines by Judge Kathryn Viviano, and sparked the appeal by Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

"When a sentencing fails to reflect the gravity of the offense, we must appeal it on behalf of the victim, victim’s family, and the community," he said in a statement.

The victim, Terrance Adams, was partially blind, and had a heart defect, according to his father who spoke to FOX 2 in April, 2022.

Terrance Adams and his father, Gary.

On the involuntary manslaughter conviction, Viviano sentenced him to the low end of the sentencing guidelines at 43 months - 15 years. The sentences will run concurrent.

Locke-Hughes was Terrance's mother's boyfriend, and was bathing him at the time, when he held him underwater inside her Clinton Township condominium.

Locke-Hughes was convicted after a nine-day jury trial.