A 31-year-old Waterford woman appeared in court this week on charges of child abuse after police found two people, including a child, bound with duct tape at a residence over the weekend.

Brittany Ivory was arraigned on counts of unlawful imprisonment, child abuse, and vulnerable adult abuse in Oakland County court on Tuesday. According to the prosecutor's office, the victims included a 32-year-old developmentally disabled woman and a 4-year-old child.

Ivory is the older victim's sister and the child victim's mother, acting as a caretaker for both, a news release from the office said.

Police first discovered the two individuals on Sept. 21 when they responded to a residence in Waterford around 3:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the 32-year-old bound with duct tape in the backyard.

During a search of the home, police found the child bound to a stroller with duct tape in the bedroom.

Police believe the defendant had tied up the victims the previous night and left the home.

Both were taken to the hospital for medical care while the defendant was taken into custody. She is being held in the Oakland County Jail.

"To use your position of trust to abuse another individual, in this case, a child and a vulnerable adult, is abhorrent," prosecutor Karen McDonald said. "Everyone deserves dignity, respect and to feel secure. My office is committed to holding those who threaten to violate this trust accountable and securing justice for the victims."

Ivory appeared in the 51st District Court this week and her bond was set at $10,000 cash/surety, no 10%.

Her next court appearance is Oct. 1.