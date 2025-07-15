Prosecutor weighing if teen should be tried as adult after fatal crash during Roseville police chase

The Brief Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido is reviewing the case to decide if a teen involved in a fatal police chase should be charged as an adult. The crash during the chase killed a man who was driving for Uber over the weekend. Prosecutors can choose to charge youth offenders as an adult or juvenile, or a juvenile with adult-designation.



A 16-year-old boy who allegedly caused a fatal crash while fleeing Roseville police over the weekend could be tried as an adult for the crime.

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido's office is reviewing the case and will determine how the teen should be charged.

The backstory:

According to Roseville police, officers received a report about a stolen Hyundai Sonata around 2:40 a.m. Saturday and tried to stop the car in the area of I-94 and Gratiot. However, the driver fled and led officers on a chase.

That pursuit continued onto westbound I-696 before the driver exited at Hoover and continued on 11 Mile until the driver ran a red light and crashed into a Ford Fusion at Van Dyke in Warren. Family and friends identified the driver of the Fusion as Alex Habib, a 28-year-old father of two who was driving for Uber at the time.

Alex Habib and his family (GoFundMe)

Habib, of Madison Heights, was taken to a hospital, where he died. The driver of the stolen Sonata, a Detroit boy, was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries before being taken to the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center.

Roseville police said they believe the teen driver is part of an organized theft ring targeting people in Macomb County.

"This was a completely preventable tragedy. An innocent person is dead because someone allegedly chose to flee from law enforcement, endangering everyone around them. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, and we remain committed to seeking justice," Lucido said.

What's next:

The teen was due in court Monday, but the case was adjourned so that the prosecutor could review the case before making a charging decision.

According to a press release from Lucido's office, prosecutors will "decide if the interests of justice and protection of the public require the juvenile to be tried as an adult."

Related article

The teen remains at the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center with a preliminary exam scheduled for July 18.

Prosecutors have several options when charging minors. They can choose to charge them as an adult or juvenile, or a juvenile with adult-designation. The last option allows the judge flexibility when sentencing if the person is convicted. For instance, a judge could sentence a minor as a juvenile but change the sentence to an adult sentence if they violate the terms of their sentence.

Dig deeper:

Lucido is using this chase as an example of why laws around fleeing police need to change. He is calling for mandatory prison time for drivers who run from police.

A bill currently in the Michigan House would set mandatory sentencing guidelines for people convicted of fleeing.

"This dangerous trend puts lives at risk and undermines the rule of law. By working together across party lines, we can ensure law enforcement has the tools they need to protect our roads and our communities," he said. "Every time a driver chooses to flee, they put lives at risk."