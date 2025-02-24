Prostate cancer higher among first responders and at-risk communities, says experts

The American Cancer Society says more than 300,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. The alarming number is even higher than in past years, with first responders especially at risk.

Firefighters risk their lives daily, but medical researchers say the dangers of the job extend beyond their time on the clock.

Dig deeper:

A 2024 study from the universities of Michigan and Arizona — shows male firefighters have a higher risk of prostate cancer than the general public because of the exposure to volatile, organic compounds.

"That is one of our biggest issues is to try and get the word out so that people who are at increased risk for developing prostate cancer know that they should get screened," said Dr. Michael Lutz, Michigan Men's Health Foundation president and CEO.

Lutz, who is a urologist, says air fighter pilots and their crews are also at higher risk because of their exposure to radio waves.

What they're saying:

The doctor hopes that by expanding the reach of his foundation statewide, he can inform more at-risk groups — including firefighters, pilots, and those in underserved communities-and save lives.

"We also know there’s a lot of underserved communities throughout the State of Michigan, and we want to see if we can amplify our message, engage more men and serve more men throughout the State of Michigan," he said.

The backstory:

The expansion follows years of success with the Michigan Men’s Health Foundation’s annual event at Ford Field.

It’s one of the few places men can get screened for prostate cancer and kick a field goal.

Lutz says 10% of men who’ve attended use the event for their yearly physical.

About 50% of attendees have returned from one or more events.

"We create a little levity with our campaign," Dr. Lutz said. "We have one for testicular cancer awareness called ‘Got Nuts? Check'em.’ We’ll do anything we can to try and get guys to poke a little bit of fun at themselves."

The foundation will include two board of directors from West Michigan.

Lutz says he’s spoken to the governor’s office about creating a Men’s Health Initiative in June, which is International Men's Health Month.