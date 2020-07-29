Protesters camp outside Children's Village for incarcerated teen who violated probation

A demonstration is being held Wednesday night near Children's Village for a teen detained there.

"Grace won't be able to go home tonight so neither should we," said Alma Russell. "We want to make sure we are really in this space. That she feels we are here with her. That she is loved and empowered. This is a very traumatic time."

A 15-year-old named Grace was given probation after getting in physical fights with her mother. One condition of her probation was to complete online schooling.



She did not - and in May, she was sent to Children's Village, a juvenile detention center in Oakland County. It is a decision the judge reaffirmed this month.

"The worst thing I can do is say she is doing great, now let's get you home and watch the whole thing blow up. You are exactly where you need to be," the judge said at the time.

"Especially during a pandemic," Russell said. "This is a very insensitive and careless decision."

Scores of people demonstrated by spending the night outside of Children's Village in solidarity.

"No one will fight for a Black girl like another Black girl would," said Russell. "I am fighting for myself, I am fighting for Grace and every other Black girl who has come before me and will come after me."

Grace now has the support of federal lawmakers.

"Grace had some tangling with her mom but that was months ago," said US Rep. Andy Levin. "She wants to be home with her mom. Her mom wants her home. I would like any use by any legal authority in Oakland County and the state of Michigan to say let's follow the executive order here."

Levin (D-9th District) has joined with other Michigan lawmakers calling on Attorney General William Barr and Betsy DeVos to intervene.

"This is someone with learning disabilities who should be getting extra help, not being put through this traumatic experience," Levin said.

"If your concerned about her not completing online work that does not mean detain her," Russell said. "That means maybe provide more resources."

In addition to Levin, U.S. Reps Debbie Dingle (D-12th District), Rashida Tlaib (D-13th District), Brenda Lawrence (D-14th District), and Haley Stevens (D-11th District) have all signed on to the letter to the attorney general and secretary of education hoping to have a response by Aug. 7th.

