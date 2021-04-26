Protests held as homeless get forced from under Hart Plaza theater due to construction

A nearly $3 million renovation project is expected to kick off at Detroit's Hart Plaza this week -- but not everyone is happy about it. On Monday protests were held downtown against the homeless relocation project.

On Tuesday it is expected that renovations will start to the theater portion of the plaza. But underneath the theater residents a large portion of the homeless, who use it for shelter, protesters say.

"We want the city to provide safe and permanent housing to the folks they can actually maintain," said Kara Mason from Eastside Mutual Aid. "And we want folks to do want to be homeless, who do want to stay out on the streets, we want them to stay at Hart Plaza."

Detroit officials said that 13 of the 15 homeless it spoke to, have been given shelter at a motel while the renovations go on - expected to last until August.

"The city is taking credit for it, but it is mostly the work of outreach workers and activists that is housing these folks," Mason said. "These folks don't even have meals provided to them at these locations. They have been pushed all the way over here and they can't even reach the TCF Center."

The city says it is working on a more permanent solution for the homeless problem.

Mason said the city in her opinion, does not have the empathy to help the "houseless" community on a regular basis.

"We've been able to move every single person to a housing situation at a motel where they have their own bathroom," said Donald Rencher Detroit director of planning. "From there we want to work toward more permanent supportive housing options."



