Protest planned for Trump rally: ‘100 days of chaos and loss’

As President Donald Trump makes his first visit to Michigan as Commander in Chief, there will be an opposition rally held at the same time in Macomb County.

The President will speak at Selfridge Air National Guard base before making the trip to Macomb Community College as he celebrates 100 days in office.

Trump is championing what he calls victories in his first 100 days in office.

"I run the country and the world," Trump told The Atlantic magazine in an interview. He told Time of his first 100 days, "I think that what I’m doing is exactly what I’ve campaigned on."

But what Trump calls victories, others are calling losses.

What we know:

As Trump visits Macomb County, several opposition groups are meeting to rally against the 47th President, including Macomb Defenders Rising, Friends of Bernie Sanders, We the People Dissent, and more.

The ‘100 Days of Chaos and Loss’ rally will be held at the corner of Hayes Road and 12 Mile - across the street from Macomb Community College, where Trump will speak.

What we don't know:

Organizers did not say how many people they expect at the 4 p.m. rally but there are more than seven Democratic-affiliated groups that are included on the rally press release.

The rally is being held to highlight what organizers call the "real impacts of disruption and hardship that have resulted from President Trump’s first 100 days."

However, we know Governor Gretchen Whitmer is not included in that group.

The Democratic governor, who has butted heads with Trump in the past, will speak at Selfridge Air National Guard Base with Trump after he lands.

Dig deeper:

Trump is making an afternoon visit to Selfridge Air National Guard Base for an announcement alongside Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, followed by a visit to Macomb Community College.

The term-limited governor is concerned about the A-10 aircraft stationed at the base being phased out, though Trump recently said he hoped to keep Selfridge "open, strong, thriving."