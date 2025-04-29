Trump in Michigan: President to visit Warren to celebrate 100 days in office

The Brief President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Warren on Tuesday as he celebrates 100 days in office. Trump will meet with Governor Gretchen Whitmer at Selfridge Air National Guard Base. The president will then speak at Macomb Community College.



President Donald Trump is making his first visit to Michigan since taking the Oval Office in January with a rally in Warren as he celebrates 100 days as Commander in Chief.

Trump is making an afternoon visit to Selfridge Air National Guard Base for an announcement alongside Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, followed by a visit to Macomb Community College.

The President is making the visit to Michigan, a state rocked by his steep trade tariffs and combative attitude toward Canada.

How to watch Trump in Michigan

FOX 2 Detroit will be streaming President Donald Trump's speeches in Michigan live on this page and on our YouTube channel.

Why Michigan?:

Michigan was one of the battleground states Trump flipped from the Democratic column last November as he swept the battleground states. But Michigan has also been deeply affected by his tariffs, including on new imported cars and auto parts.

Michigan pollster Bernie Porn said the choice of Michigan is about Trump doing what he wants.

"I’m not sure that he is at all interested in doing the smart thing," said Porn. "He is what I would call an in-your-face president. ‘This is what I’m going to do.’"

For the past three months, Michigan's unemployment rate has climbed to 5.5% after jumping 1.3% in March – making Michigan's unemployment rate among the highest in the nation and above the national average of 4.2%.

In the wake of Trump's 25% tariff announcement on April 2, Stellantis halted production in its plant in Windsor, Ontario, and temporarily laying off 900 U.S. autoworkers.

Industry groups have separately urged the White House to scrap plans for tariffs on imported auto parts, warning that doing so would raise prices on cars and could trigger "layoffs and bankruptcy."

The President may be heeding that warning, to an extent. Tuesday morning, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump would sign an executive order to relax some of his tariffs on cars and auto parts.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who joined Leavitt at the White House briefing, said the goal was to enable automakers to create more domestic manufacturing jobs.

"President Trump has had meetings with both domestic and foreign auto producers, and he’s committed to bringing back auto production to the U.S.," Bessent said. "So we want to give the automakers a path to do that, quickly, efficiently and create as many jobs as possible."

Trump will also be visiting Selfridge in Macomb County, which

"Michigan always feels very, very positively toward Canada," said the pollster, who noted that its voters "can’t be reacting well to the kinds of things he’s done."

The other side:

His appearance with Whitmer is also notable and will be the second time in a month that the two will be photographed together.

Whitmer and Michigan House Speaker Matt Hall both met with Trump in the White House on April 14.

Whitmer, who was elected first in 2018 and battled with Trump during his first term in 2020, has sought to find common ground as her term as governor winds down next year.

The term-limited governor is concerned about the A-10 aircraft stationed at the base being phased out, though Trump recently said he hoped to keep Selfridge "open, strong, thriving."

Porn noted that Whitmer has continued to criticize Trump on key issues like the environment.

"She does, I think, more so than a lot of other Democrats, realize that the guy’s in office, and it probably makes sense to try and — to the extent possible on those things where they agree — work together with him," he said.