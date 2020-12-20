Public viewing arrangements announced for Sheriff Benny N. Napoleon

article

Sheriff Benny Napoleon's family announced Sunday information regarding his funeral arrangements via his Facebook page.

Public viewings are scheduled for Monday, December 28, at Swanson Funeral home from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Swanson Funeral home is located at 806 East Grand Boulevard in Detroit.

Then on Tuesday, December 29, at Greater Grace Temple, from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Greater Grace Temple is located at 23500 West Seven Mile in Detroit.

Mask and social distancing are required.

The family says they will have a private funeral service.

A live stream of the service will be available at:

https://www.swansonfuneralhomes.com/