Public swearing-in celebration planned for Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield

The Brief Mary Sheffield will be publicly sworn in as Detroit mayor at the Detroit Opera House on Friday. She was privately sworn in on New Year's Day, but also wanted to hold an event in a space the public could attend. All free tickets have been claimed.



The City of Detroit will celebrate its new mayor, Mary Sheffield, during a public ceremony on Friday morning.

In addition to Sheffield, other city officials will also be sworn in, including city council members, police commissioners, and the city clerk.

The backstory:

Sheffield, who is the first woman elected as mayor of Detroit, was sworn in privately on New Year's Day, but wanted to host an event in a space that the public could attend. She chose the Detroit Opera House for this historic event.

"I am honored and humbled to soon take the oath as Detroit’s next mayor," she said. "It was important to me that we host the investiture in a space that allowed the public to attend. The people of this city have been with me every step of the way. This isn’t just my moment—this is Detroit’s moment and my administration will be the people’s administration."

This event is free to attend, but all tickets have been claimed.

What to expect:

In addition to Sheffield publicly taking her oath of office, the event will also include performances from Detroit’s poet laureate Jessica Care Moore, the Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences, Gospel star Kierra Sheard and Detroit Opera House soloist Brianna Robison.