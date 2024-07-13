Expand / Collapse search

The Pulse: Joe Biden comes to Michigan - and takes his high-stakes campaign with him

By
Published  July 13, 2024 12:39am EDT
FOX 2 Detroit

Joe Biden comes to town and Debbie Dingell gives us her thoughts

Breaking down the biggest politics of the day and it doesn't get any bigger than when the president comes to town.

(FOX 2) - Tonight on the Pulse, we are talking about President Joe Biden's pit stop in Detroit.

His visit to Michigan underscores both the urgency behind his campaign and the necessity to turn out the vote in the state, which could be a major player in the 2024 election.

While Biden appeared at his most energetic in weeks, he continues to suffer defections from Democrats within Congress. What might the next week hold for the president's campaign?

Also: who could be Donald Trump's running mate? We're looking at potential options. 

