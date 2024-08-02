The Pulse: Paul Whelan's return and restoring civility to politics

A major moment in U.S.-Russia relations unfolded late Thursday when several citizens who were imprisoned in the country were finally released. That includes Paul Whelan, a native of Novi who has been behind bars in Russia since 2018.

Whelan was accused of being a spy and convicted in a Russian show trial by the government. Joining him in the prisoner swap was Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

Meanwhile the fallout from former President Donald Trump's National Association of Black Journalists Q-and-A continues with dissection of the combative back and forth as well as his offensive racial statements about Vice President Kamala Harris.

There have been incendiary comments on both sides of the aisle, leading us to ask viewers if civility in politics can be restored - or have we already passed the point of no return?

