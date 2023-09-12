Pumpkin Festival, Frankenfest, Pop Fest, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
Get into the Halloween spirit at Frankenfest, enjoy the Romulus Parade of Lights and Pumpkin Festival, or immerse yourself in pop culture at Pop Fest.
Here's what's going on this weekend:
Royal Starr Film Festival
- Wednesday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 16
- Birmingham 8
This film festival highlights both independent Michigan-made pictures and movies from around the world.
See the schedule and get tickets here.
Pumpkin Festival
- Friday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 17
- Romulus Historical Park at 11120 Hunt St.
This annual fest kicks off with the Romulus Parade of Lights at 8 p.m. Friday.
The weekend will be full of entertainment, a car show, craft and vendor show, and more.
Monroe Pop Fest
- Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16
- FMB Expo Center at the Monroe County Fairgrounds
Browse vendors, meet comic book artists, attend panels, and more at this pop culture convention.
Some attendees scheduled for this year include comic book and animation artists Al Milgrom, Tom Cook, James O'Barr, and Bill Morrison.
Tickets start at $10. Get them here.
Lucky Squirrel Flea Market
- Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Garden City Town Center parking lot
More than 150 vendors will be at the event selling arts, crafts, antiques, and more.
Admission is free.
Frankenfest
- Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Fort Wayne in Detroit
This event includes exhibits, aerial performances, paranormal experts, and more at the Historic Fort Wayne.
Admission to the outdoor event is free, though entry to the Star Fort Building is $5.
Rouge Park Buffalo Soldiers and Blues Freedom Festival
- Saturday, Sept. 16 from 1-5 p.m.
- Rouge Park in Detroit
This event is part of the Freedom Arts Festival. It will highlight the history of the Buffalo Soldiers, the all-Black U.S. Army units that distinguished themselves during westward expansion.
Enjoy live entertainment and food at this free event.