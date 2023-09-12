Pumpkin Festival, Frankenfest, Pop Fest, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

Get into the Halloween spirit at Frankenfest, enjoy the Romulus Parade of Lights and Pumpkin Festival, or immerse yourself in pop culture at Pop Fest.

Here's what's going on this weekend:

Royal Starr Film Festival

Wednesday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 16

Birmingham 8

This film festival highlights both independent Michigan-made pictures and movies from around the world.

See the schedule and get tickets here.

Pumpkin Festival

Friday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 17

Romulus Historical Park at 11120 Hunt St.

This annual fest kicks off with the Romulus Parade of Lights at 8 p.m. Friday.

The weekend will be full of entertainment, a car show, craft and vendor show, and more.

Learn more.

Monroe Pop Fest

Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16

FMB Expo Center at the Monroe County Fairgrounds

Browse vendors, meet comic book artists, attend panels, and more at this pop culture convention.

Some attendees scheduled for this year include comic book and animation artists Al Milgrom, Tom Cook, James O'Barr, and Bill Morrison.

Tickets start at $10. Get them here.

Lucky Squirrel Flea Market

Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Garden City Town Center parking lot

More than 150 vendors will be at the event selling arts, crafts, antiques, and more.

Admission is free.

Frankenfest

Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne in Detroit

This event includes exhibits, aerial performances, paranormal experts, and more at the Historic Fort Wayne.

Admission to the outdoor event is free, though entry to the Star Fort Building is $5.

Learn more.

Rouge Park Buffalo Soldiers and Blues Freedom Festival

Saturday, Sept. 16 from 1-5 p.m.

Rouge Park in Detroit

This event is part of the Freedom Arts Festival. It will highlight the history of the Buffalo Soldiers, the all-Black U.S. Army units that distinguished themselves during westward expansion.

Enjoy live entertainment and food at this free event.

Learn more.