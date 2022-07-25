Puppy found alive after Macomb County plane crash

A 6-month-old golden retriever survived a plane crash over the weekend in Macomb County.

Charlie was on a plane with her owners, who are from Chicago, and their 17-year-old niece, who is from Georgia. They were headed back to Chicago on Sunday when their plane barely got into the air at a city airport in the area of 27 Mile and Indian Trail in Ray Township.

The humans were taken to a hospital with critical injuries, while Charlie was missing. Early Monday morning, a newspaper delivery driver found Charlie, who is doing well.

"It is a miracle that all three people survived, Charlie survived," said Ray Township Fire Chief Mark Hoskin.

Hoskin credited the 44-year-old pilot for attempting a controlled crash.