Puppy found alive after Macomb County plane crash
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 6-month-old golden retriever survived a plane crash over the weekend in Macomb County.
Charlie was on a plane with her owners, who are from Chicago, and their 17-year-old niece, who is from Georgia. They were headed back to Chicago on Sunday when their plane barely got into the air at a city airport in the area of 27 Mile and Indian Trail in Ray Township.
The humans were taken to a hospital with critical injuries, while Charlie was missing. Early Monday morning, a newspaper delivery driver found Charlie, who is doing well.
"It is a miracle that all three people survived, Charlie survived," said Ray Township Fire Chief Mark Hoskin.
Hoskin credited the 44-year-old pilot for attempting a controlled crash.