3 in critical condition, dog missing after plane crash in Macomb County

Three people were injured in a plane crash shortly after taking off from a Macomb County airport Sunday afternoon. They were taken to a hospital where they were last reported in critical condition.

The crash happened near the Ray Community Airport in Ray Township around 3 p.m.

Authorities are expected to give an update on the status of the passengers later Monday.

According to preliminary information, the small aircraft only made it 75 feet into the air before it crashed.

The incident happened on Indian Trial Road, north of 27 Mile Road.

READ NEXT: Roseville baby saved with narcan after ingesting heroin

"Every morning I get to see the guys taking off and as they're taking off over, it's spectacular to watch them," said Tracy Stefanides. "I will wave to them as I'm seeing them take off and they'll flash their lights at me. So to hear this happen is very scary."

Aerial footage of the plane that crashed in Ray Township.

Also on board the plane was a 6-month-old Golden Retriever who hasn't been recovered as of Monday morning. Neighbors that live nearby have been searching for the pet since.