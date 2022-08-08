Quadruple murder suspect found dead in Wayne County Jail while awaiting trial

A man accused of killing four people in Sumpter Township in 2020 was found dead in his Wayne County Jail cell Saturday morning.

Family of the victims said Raymond Bailey was awaiting trial after a court delay this summer. He was charged with the murders of sisters Laura and Sarah Tanner and their cousins, brothers Forrest and Neal Sampson.

Raymond Bailey

The victims were found dead at a home in the 24900 block of Martinsville Road on Aug. 15, 2020.

After the murder, Bailey fled before turning himself in to Bay City police. He was arraigned from a hospital bed because he had a broken neck. His attorney said he intentionally harmed himself while on the run.

It isn't clear how Bailey died.