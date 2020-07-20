Quadruple shooting at Eagles Coney Island in Detroit leaves three dead

Three people are dead after a quadruple shooting in a Detroit coney island took place late Sunday night.

At approximately 11 p.m. in the 9100 Block of Dexter, four men in the Eagles Coney Island on the city's west side were shot. Three of them sustained fatal injuries while a fourth was last reported to be in critical condition.

An employee said they didn't hear any argument or fighting that led up to the shooting. All they heard were gunshots.

While the last updates provided by Detroit Police was that the suspect was loose, video footage from an overhead chopper showed officers with a person-of-interest in custody after making an arrest.

The restaurant, located near Joy Road, will remain closed for the day.