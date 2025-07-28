Quadruple shooting at Detroit gas station leaves one dead

The Brief A quadruple shooting on Detroit's west side left one dead and three others with injuries Monday morning. Officers from the 12th precinct responded to a Marathon gas station at the intersection of Puritan and Fairfield where they spotted one man dead. The shooter is missing and police are asking for any information to help them apprehend the man.



A shooter is on the run after a quadruple shooting at a Detroit gas station Monday morning.

One person is dead, and three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

What we know:

Officers from the 12th Precinct responded to a Marathon gas station on the city's west side following reports of a shooting.

Around 4 a.m., a man opened-fire inside the gas station, DPD Capt. Marcus Thirlkill said.

Arriving at the intersection of Puritan Avenue and Fairfield Street, officers spotted one man dead. He's been identified as a victim in his 30s.

Three others were also injured in the shooting, all females. Two of them are in their 30s and one in their 20s. They were either treated at the hospital or at the scene and are expected to survive.

While the incident is believed to be isolated, police are now searching for the suspect shooter.

What we don't know:

The investigation is early on and police don't have the identity of the shooter yet.

They reviewed the shooting on security footage from the gas station.

The reason behind the shooting is unclear.

Related article