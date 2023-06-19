Quadruple shooting leaves teens in critical condition in Detroit

Police are still working to understand how four teenagers ended up with gunshot wounds after getting a call of gunfire on Detroit's west side.

Two of the victims are in critical condition while the other two are in temporary serious condition.

Detroit police responded to the 12000 block of Roselawn around 10 p.m. after getting reports of shots fired.

When they arrived emergency crews found two shooting victims at the scene, located near Grand River and Oakman Boulevard. They rushed them to the hospital.

Two other shooting victims would eventually show up at a separate hospital with similar injuries. The victims range from 16-18 years old and include two males and two females.

At last check, police were unsure what had prompted the violence. They did find several shell casings around a car that they say the victims were in when the shooting happened.

"That's what we believe at this time. Until we get the interviews with some of the victims, we don't know for sure," said Capt. Derrick Maye.

No other details were available as of Monday morning.