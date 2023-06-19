Motorcycle driver killed on I-94 after speeding into back of vehicle and going airborne

The driver of a motorcycle died after they crashed into the back of a vehicle, sending the individual airborne at a high rate of speed.

The fatal incident happened around 9 p.m. Sunday when a pack of motorcycles was traveling eastbound on I-94. They were near Wayne Road in Romulus and weaving in and out of traffic on the highway, Michigan State Police said.

State police only classified that a "large group" of motorcycles were on the road at the time and were being driven at high rates of speed.

The driver killed in the crash was a 32-year-old man from Detroit. Police said he struck the rear of a passenger car while speeding. He was killed in the crash.

Police said the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

"We often see large group of motorcycles traveling on the freeway at very excessive speeds." MSP First-Lt. Mike Shaw said. "Often these riders don’t have endorsements and are over driving their abilities. Often these mistakes lead to preventable fatal crashes."