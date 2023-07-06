Rabies found in Oakland County stray kitten

article

Pet owners are urged to vaccinate their animals after a kitten infected with rabies was found in Oakland County last month.

The 9-month-old kitten initially appeared healthy after it was found June 14. However, it became lethargic, had a decreased appetite, began vomiting, and developed neurologic signs, including tremors, incoordination, and biting. The animal was humanely euthanized.

"While this case is unfortunate, it is not unexpected as rabies is regularly detected in Michigan’s wildlife—particularly in bats and skunks. This means the virus is present in the community, making it fundamentally important to vaccinate domestic animals against rabies," said Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s State Veterinarian, Dr. Nora Wineland.

As of June 28, there have been 14 rabid animals, including this kitten, detected in Michigan. The other cases include eight bats and five skunks that were found in seven different counties throughout the Lower Peninsula.

"Any mammal, including humans, can be infected with rabies. By vaccinating pets and livestock against the virus as well as having them avoid contact with wildlife, it protects both animal health and public health," Wineland said.

The MDARD said animals should be vaccinated for rabies even if they are inside animals. Michigan law requires ferrets and dogs to be currently vaccinated against rabies.

If you think your animal may have had contact with rabid wildlife, it is important to immediately contact your veterinarian or MDARD at 800-292-3939.