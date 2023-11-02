Rabies found in stray dog brought to Farmington Hills clinic from Detroit

A dog found wandering in Detroit before being brought to a vet in Farmington Hills has tested positive for rabies.

The Oakland County Animal Control was notified by the state health department of the positive case - the first that employees in the county can remember. The dog was found by an Oakland County resident that brought it to their home for three days in late October.

Then on Oct. 25, the dog began displaying symptoms associated with rabies. The resident took the dog to a clinic in Farmington Hills where a veterinarian determined the dog should be euthanized.

The dog didn't bite the resident, according to a release from the county. But they were exposed to the dog's saliva.

"This rabies case is a reminder of how vital it is for dog owners to have their pets vaccinated to prevent the spread of disease," said Bob Gatt, manager of Oakland County Animal Control. "It not only protects other pets but children and adults, as well."

While rabies cases are typically found in wildlife like skunks and bats, there was a case reported in a stray cat earlier this year in Oakland County. The 9-month-old kitten appeared healthy after it was found in June, before showing symptoms and developing neurologic problems.