Rain finally ends, but windy conditions stick around for Friday
FOX 2 - Hello gang! Earlier today we hit a high of 67. It put us in the ballpark from the all-time record for today - 71 degrees from way back in 1964.
It will be blustery for the rest of Thursday night with showers ending early and a low near 40.
Friday: It will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Look out of a chance of a stray shower, with a high of 52.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, brisk, and cool with a high of 44.
Sunday: Cloudy and colder with some wet snow showers (but not enough to stick) and a high near 40.
Monday: Sun and clouds, still cool and a high of 42.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, cool, and dry with a high of 45
ENJOY.
-Luterman