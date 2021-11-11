Rain finally ends, but windy conditions stick around for Friday

Hello gang! Earlier today we hit a high of 67. It put us in the ballpark from the all-time record for today - 71 degrees from way back in 1964.

It will be blustery for the rest of Thursday night with showers ending early and a low near 40.

Friday: It will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Look out of a chance of a stray shower, with a high of 52.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, brisk, and cool with a high of 44.

Sunday: Cloudy and colder with some wet snow showers (but not enough to stick) and a high near 40.

Monday: Sun and clouds, still cool and a high of 42.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, cool, and dry with a high of 45

ENJOY.

-Luterman

