Expand / Collapse search

Rain finally ends, but windy conditions stick around for Friday

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

Rain ends tonight, but the breeze stays

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

FOX 2 - Hello gang!  Earlier today we hit a high of 67. It put us in the ballpark from the all-time record for today - 71 degrees from way back in 1964.

It will be blustery for the rest of Thursday night with showers ending early and a low near 40.

Friday:  It will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Look out of a chance of a stray shower, with a high of 52.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy, brisk, and cool with a high of 44.

Sunday:  Cloudy and colder with some wet snow showers (but not enough to stick) and a high near 40.

Monday:  Sun and clouds, still cool and a high of 42.

Tuesday:  Partly cloudy, cool, and dry with a high of 45

ENJOY.

-Luterman
 