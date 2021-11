Hello gang, for the rest of Tuesday night it will be partly cloudy, brisk and cool with a low of 42.

On Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, less wind with a high of 57.

For Thursday: Cloudy and not as cool. A high near 60.

Friday brings rain showers (nothing crazy) with a high of 57.

On Saturday: Mostly cloudy, shower chance with a high of 57.

For Halloween Sunday it will be partly cloudy and dry with a high of 58.

