Rain persists for Saturday but clears up Sunday

Although it's March, you may be reminded of April showers next week. Rain becomes more widespread overnight with pockets of heavy rain possible extending into Saturday.

As the area of Low pressure moves north overnight, the wind will pick up. Periods of rain and patchy fog with highs Saturday near 51. Low: 35

If any moisture is left over early Sunday, there may be a little mix mainly north of the city. Then the first day of Spring will bring sun and clouds, less breezy conditions and highs above the norm (47) 55/36.

Rain returns Monday afternoon 55/37 extending into Tuesday morning, mainly to our South. Cooler Tuesday with a high of 47/38.

More rain chances for Wednesday as an area of Low pressure approaches. 49/38

The proximity of that Low will bring windy conditions and more rain Thursday 50/35

Finally, a dry finish to the week Friday with a high of 53.

