Raising Cane’s hiring, set to open Novi location

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The Brief Raising Cane’s is set to open a location in Novi later this summer. It’s hiring 130 people ahead of the grand opening. Positions start at $15 an hour.



A Raising Cane’s, a popular chicken fingers brand and restaurant, is set to open its first location in Novi this summer.

Raising Cane’s Novi opening

Timeline:

The new location in Novi is set to open on Monday, Aug. 3.

The day will include giveaways, community involvement and a chance to win free Cane’s for a year.

The restaurant will be located at 26245 Novi Road, which is south of I-96 and north of Grand River Avenue.

Big picture view:

The restaurant is known for its chicken finger meals and their iconic Cane’s Sauce.

Raising Cane’s Novi hiring

Big picture view:

Raising Cane’s is hiring at the Novi location ahead of its grand opening.

By the numbers:

The restaurant needs to hire 130 people.

Dig deeper:

Positions that they’re looking for include:

Cashier

Fry cook

Restaurant crewmember

Customer service associate

Restaurant leader

Restaurant zone manager

All positions start at $15 per hour and include other benefits, even for hourly employees.

What you can do:

You can apply and schedule an interview online at jobs.raisingcanes.com .

Walk-ins are also welcome, and interviews are taking place now through Saturday, July 25.

Interviews are happening at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Hotel, located at 26150 Town Center Drive in Novi, from 9:30 a.m. - noon and 1-6:30 p.m.

What they're saying:

"The Community has welcomed us with open arms, and we've seen tremendous enthusiasm for our ONE LOVE," Raising Cane's Area Leader of Restaurants Jessica Baranski said. " We look forward to creating new jobs, serving great food and sharing our unique Cane's Culture with Novi and Communities across Michigan."