18-year-old shot at party on Detroit's west side

The Brief An 18-year-old woman was shot at a party overnight. The incident happened in the 19100 block of Westphalia Street. She is expected to recover but police are asking for the public's help.



A young woman was shot while at a party in the 19100 block of Westphalia Street early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The 18-year-old victim was at a party when shots were fired at about 12:45 a.m.

She was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

There has been no release from investigators about a suspect description or circumstances that may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct at (313) 596-5940.

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