18-year-old shot at party on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A young woman was shot while at a party in the 19100 block of Westphalia Street early Tuesday morning.
What we know:
The 18-year-old victim was at a party when shots were fired at about 12:45 a.m.
She was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
There has been no release from investigators about a suspect description or circumstances that may have led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct at (313) 596-5940.