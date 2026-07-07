Expand / Collapse search

18-year-old shot at party on Detroit's west side

By David Komer
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 7, 2026 8:14 AM EDT
Published July 7, 2026 8:14 AM EDT

The Brief

    • An 18-year-old woman was shot at a party overnight.
    • The incident happened in the 19100 block of Westphalia Street.
    • She is expected to recover but police are asking for the public's help.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A young woman was shot while at a party in the 19100 block of Westphalia Street early Tuesday morning. 

What we know:

The 18-year-old victim was at a party when shots were fired at about 12:45 a.m. 

She was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

There has been no release from investigators about a suspect description or circumstances that may have led to the shooting. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct at (313) 596-5940.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit Live:

Crime and Public SafetyDetroitDetroit Police Department