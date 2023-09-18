Rallies demand stricter gun control in Michigan to combat domestic violence

Several rallies were held across Michigan on Monday, with participants calling for a crackdown on domestic violence and advocating for stricter gun control laws. The rallies come in response to a series of bills currently in Lansing aimed at preventing individuals convicted of domestic violence from purchasing or owning firearms.

Kelly Dillaha, a community activist, emphasized the importance of addressing domestic violence issues and recounted her own experiences

"I myself grew up in a household where domestic involving a fire arm. And last year, my sorority sister, who introduced myself and my husband, was murdered by her husband,"

She emphasized the importance of addressing domestic violence issues and recounted her own experiences growing up in a household where domestic violence involving a firearm took place. She also tragically mentioned, "My sorority sister was murdered by her husband."

Throughout the day, press conferences were held in various locations across Michigan, where speakers urged state lawmakers to pass legislation that would prohibit individuals convicted of domestic violence from purchasing or owning firearms for eight years after serving their sentence.

State Senator Stephanie Chang (D) emphasized the primary goal of these proposed laws.

"It is entirely about preventing domestic violence and protecting survivors from further abuse," Chang said.

Kazia Kelly, a domestic abuse survivor, shared her personal story at the Church of the Messiah on Detroit's east side.

"I packed getaway bags, one for my office and one at my parents." Kazia described the constant fear for her safety, revealing that only her parents and one close friend were aware of the abuse happening in her home. "Had there been a law in place where i knew without a shadow of a doubt that his guns would be taken away i would have been able to leave sooner."

Currently, 31 states have similar laws on the books that restrict firearm access for individuals convicted of domestic violence.

Advocates at the rallies called on leaders in Lansing to take action, with one stating, "I'm asking our leaders in Lansing, please don't ignore our stories."

State Senator Mallory McMorrow (D) echoed the sentiment.

"it is on us. Thoughts and prayers are not enough."