Rapper Obie Trice to face charges after domestic shooting at home in Commerce Twp.

Detroit rapper Obie Trice will face charges after a shooting at his home last year that injured his girlfriend's teenage son.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said Trice will face one count of possession of an unregistered firearm, a misdemeanor, for the Dec. 5, 2019 incident at the home in Commerce Township.

Deputies were called to the home that day by a neighbor for a shooting. When deputies arrived, they learned a white car had sped off from the home on Woodvale.

Deputies went to the home and found a man walking out of the front door with a pistol in his right hand. Deputies ordered him to drop the weapon and go to the ground. He was arrested without incident.

That man was Obie Trice, 42, a rapper from Detroit who was once on the same label as Eminem.

According to the sheriff, Trice had been drinking all day and got into an argument with his girlfriend. Deputies said Trice pushed the girlfriend and her son intervened and tried to stop Trice. As the woman and her son went to leave, deputies said Trice went into his bedroom and got a pistol.

The son tried to take the gun from him but it went off and he was hit in the groin.

His mother rushed him to Henry Ford Hospital in West Bloomfield where he was treated for a through-and-through gunshot. He also suffered a fractured pelvis.

Trice was signed to Shady Records in 2000 and contributed to songs on the "8 Mile" soundtrack and a D12 album. He also had a famous line that opened Eminem's hit "Without Me."