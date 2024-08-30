Rash of summer drownings renews push for mandatory water safety in Michigan schools

article

Amid a surge in summer drownings, a lawmaker is reiterating that the state should pass a law requiring water safety classes in Michigan schools.

"Teaching our kids water safety is the only way we can ensure that people have the tools they need to stay safe when they’re out in the water on a hot summer day," said Rep. Donni Steele (R-Orion Township). "If we can send our kids home from school with proper water safety training, maybe they’ll pass that information along to family and friends who may need a refresher."

In February, lawmakers introduced a bill that would require all public school children to learn how to stay safe in and out of water, including the proper use of flotation devices, awareness of water conditions, and the importance of CPR for drowning victims. If it passes, lawmakers hope to implement this requirement by the start of the 2026 school year.

Swim lessons are not part of the required coursework.

Beyond being surrounded by water, Michigan has more than 11,000 inland lakes, and Oakland County has the most lakes out of all counties.

Steele's push for the law comes after 11 drownings were reported in Oakland County alone this summer. Last year, the county only had three drownings, and four the year prior to that.

"I live on a small lake very close to Lake Orion," she said. "Last summer, a friend of mine drowned. This is an issue that’s very close to home for me. If there’s anything we can do to prevent more of these tragic deaths from happening in the future, we need to make it happen."