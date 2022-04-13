Rates of syphilis spike in Michigan, including 42 diagnoses in infants as STDs surge around U.S.

article

Sexually-transmitted infections continued to climb in Michigan in 2021 after several years of growth in cases of syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia.

The past 10 years have seen sustained growth in rates of the diseases. While gonorrhea and chlamydia continue to be the most common STIs reporting in the state, the health department says its syphilis cases that have shown the most alarming increase.

Cases rose 25% in 2021 and have tripled since 2012, a fact sheet from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services published in April says.

The reasons behind the growing trends include reductions in STD screening, treatment, prevention, and services, the Cleveland Clinic said last December. While there was an increased focus on public health during the pandemic, many may have declined to get tested over the past two years.

There were also disruptions to in-person interactions and limited testing and staff resources.

According to preliminary 2021 data from the CDC, rates of syphilis rose in women 34% and in men 9%. At least 33 states reported an increase.

Additionally, cases of congenital syphilis - where the mother passes on the disease to a newborn - rose 6% in 2021, up to 2,268. According to CDC data, that's seven times higher than rates reported in 2012. In Michigan, 42 babies were diagnosed with congenital syphilis in 2021.

While syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia are all treatable diseases. But left unchecked, they can result in adverse health outcomes.

"We can slow down the spread of STIs through routine testing. STI testing and treatment are critical and help to avoid serious complications, and testing is a normal part of our health maintenance to keep ourselves and our partners safe," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. "We hope to empower individuals not to be afraid to go get tested and treated for STIs."

In a press release coinciding with STI Awareness Week, Bagdasarian urged anyone to getting tested for an infection to include a test for syphilis.