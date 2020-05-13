Ready for more flying? Michigan National Guard conducting flyovers Wednesday afternoon

For Metro Detroit residents, the show isn't stopping.

Piggybacking on a day when the U.S. Navy's Blue Angel dazzled people from the skies comes another opportunity to spy some aviation action. Later in the afternoon on Wednesday, pilots from Michigan's National Guard will show off some of their flying skills as well.

Taking off from Selfridge Air National Guard Base, flyovers will take place over Southeast Michigan, starting over Novi Hospital a little before 3 p.m. From there, planes will hit 16 other designated locations around the region.

In honor of health care staff, front line workers, and all other essential personnel working during the COVID-19 crisis, the pilots already spent Tuesday flying over Lansing, Flint, Traverse City, and Grand Rapids.

