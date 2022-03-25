Ready-to-eat chicken meal kits recalled due to ‘misbranding and undeclared allergens’

article

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert on chicken breast meal kits due to concerns about the poultry’s misbranding and undeclared allergens.

"FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed," the agency wrote in a press release Friday.

The chicken breast meal kits were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont. They were produced between March 19, 2022 and March 22, 2022.

The following products are subject to the public health alert:

11.55 oz. plastic containers of "freshly made meal CHICKEN BREAST" with sell-by dates of 03/26/22 through 03/29/22, and lot codes of TFNE078, TFNE079, TFNE080, and TFNE081.

11.55 oz. plastic containers of "Hannaford freshly made meal chicken breast" with sell-by dates of 03/26/22 through 03/29/22, and lot codes of TFNE078, TFNE079, TFNE080, and TFNE081.

The products also bear the establishment number "P-46638" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The agency recommends these products should be thrown away or returned to their place of purchase.

The agency noted the problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that they observed different seasonings than usual on the product labeled as grilled chicken breast while preparing the chicken meal kits.

As of Friday, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the products.

The FSIS also verified that the affected products are no longer for sale, but is "concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators."

Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix recall

Last week, Continental Mills issued a recall for Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix due to a "potential foreign material contamination."

Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix recalled (Credit: FDA)

According to the agency, fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product.

RELATED: Kroger pancake and waffle mix recalled for possible 'foreign material contamination'

"Food Safety is the highest priority for Continental Mills and the company is acting swiftly for the safety of consumers. Continental Mills is working with the FDA and retailers to ensure any affected product is removed from the marketplace immediately," the FDA wrote in its press release.

The product was distributed to Kroger stores in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

Airborne supplement gummies recalled

Then, earlier this month, over 3 million bottles of Airborne supplement gummies were recalled after several people were allegedly injured after trying to open the bottle.

Reckitt recalls over 3 million bottles of Airborne Gummies due to injury hazard. (CPSC) Expand

Reckitt's voluntary recall covered Airborne gummies in 63- and 75-count bottles, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

RELATED: More than 3M bottles of Airborne gummies recalled over injury hazard

"When opened for the first time, pressure build up in the bottle can cause the cap and underlying seal to pop off with force, posing an injury hazard," the CPSC said.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles. FOX Business contributed to this story.