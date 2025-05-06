Real ID deadline: What to know about flying if you don't have a compliant ID

article

Beginning Wednesday, a Real ID-compliant identification is required to fly in the United States.

If you don't have one, you may still be able to fly, but there are extra steps that must be taken at the airport.

What is a Real ID?

The backstory:

The Real ID Act was passed in 2005 in response to the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the act set security standards for identification that is used to board domestic flights, access federal facilities, such as miliary bases, and access nuclear power plants.

Types of Real IDs:

Several forms of identification fall into the Real ID category. Here are some examples:

A driver's license with Real ID designation or an enhanced license - In Michigan , this means your license will have a star inside a gold circle or a star inside a gold Michigan. If your license does not have this, you may need to get a new ID. More on that below.

A United States passport

A United States passport card

A foreign government-issued passport

A Veteran Health Identification Card

A U.S. Department of Defense ID

For a full list of Real ID-compliant identification, click here.

Flying without a Real ID

If you don't have a Real ID-compliant identification, you may still be able to board a flight, but there will be extra steps to verify your identity that could lead to delays at the airport. This applies to all passengers, including those with TSA PreCheck.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), travelers who do not have an acceptable form of identification may be referred to a verification process, which can include collecting information such as your name and address.

Once your identity is confirmed and you are allowed to enter the screening checkpoint, you may have to undergo additional screening.

If TSA agents are unable to verify your identity or you do not comply with the verification process, you will not be allowed to proceed.

How to get a Real ID license in Michigan

To have your license or identification changed to a Real ID, you will need to visit a Secretary of State office and bring:

Your current Michigan driver’s license or ID

A valid, unexpired U.S. passport or birth certificate

If your name doesn't match the name on your birth certificate, you also need to bring certified documents, such as a marriage license, that shows each time your name has changed.

Price:

If you are renewing your license or ID, there is no additional fee for a Real ID.

However, if you are updating your identification outside of renewal time, you will have to pay $9 to update a license or $10 to update an ID.