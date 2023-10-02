Recipe: Cider donut bread pudding with Westview Orchards

Enjoy a fall favorite, cider mill donuts, with a twist.

Ingredients:

• 6 cider mill donuts, cut into bite-sized pieces

• 2 cups whole milk

• 3 large eggs

• 1/2 cup granulated sugar

• 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

• Pinch of salt

• 1/2 cup raisins (optional)

• Whipped cream or vanilla ice cream (for serving, optional)

Instructions:

• Preheat the Oven: Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease a 9x9-inch (or similar size) baking dish.

• Prepare the Donuts: Cut the cider mill donuts into bite-sized pieces. If the donuts are fresh and very soft, you can let them sit out for a few hours or overnight to become slightly stale. This will help them absorb the custard mixture better.

• Make the Custard: In a medium-sized mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, granulated sugar, vanilla extract, ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, and a pinch of salt until well combined. This mixture will be your custard base.

• Assemble the Bread Pudding: Place half of the donut pieces in the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle half of the raisins (if using) evenly over the donuts. Repeat with the remaining donut pieces and raisins.

• Pour the Custard: Slowly pour the custard mixture over the donuts. Use a spoon to gently press down on the donuts to make sure they absorb the custard evenly. Let it sit for about 10-15 minutes to allow the donuts to soak up the custard.

• Bake: Place the baking dish in the preheated oven and bake for 35-40 minutes or until the top is golden brown, and the pudding is set. To check for doneness, insert a knife into the center – it should come out clean when the pudding is done.

• Cool and Serve: Once done, remove the bread pudding from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes before serving. It can be served warm or at room temperature. You can top it with whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an extra treat.

• Enjoy: Serve your Cider Mill Donut Bread Pudding to your delighted guests. It's a comforting dessert that captures the flavors of fall.

This Cider Mill Donut Bread Pudding is a perfect way to savor the flavors of cider mill donuts in a warm and comforting dessert. Enjoy!

