Recipe: Crepes Loraine topped with Michigan sweet corn

Johnny Prep, the owner of Royal Oak's Alchemi and Johnny's Speakeasy, shares how to make Crepes Loraine topped with Michigan sweet corn.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cup whole milk

3 large eggs

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 tsp. Baking Soda

1/8 tsp. salt

nonstick spray

Directions:

Put the milk and eggs in a blender and process on low speed for 1 minute.

Sift together the flour, baking soda and salt. Slowly add flour mixture to the milk mixture while blender is on low.

Zest the lemon using a very fine grater and ad to bkender.

Pour batter into a bowl and place near stove.

Preheat a 6" non-stick pan over medium heat on the stove. Spray with nonstick spray. Ladle 2 oz. Of batter towards the outside of the pan. Rotate the pan so you spread the batter across the pan making a thin pancake. When the batter starts to bubble, flip the crepe. Cook 30 seconds more. Remove from pan an place on a plate. Cover with a clean towel and make your next crepe.

