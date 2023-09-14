Recipe: Crepes Loraine topped with Michigan sweet corn
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Johnny Prep, the owner of Royal Oak's Alchemi and Johnny's Speakeasy, shares how to make Crepes Loraine topped with Michigan sweet corn.
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cup whole milk
3 large eggs
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 tsp. Baking Soda
1/8 tsp. salt
nonstick spray
Directions:
Put the milk and eggs in a blender and process on low speed for 1 minute.
Sift together the flour, baking soda and salt. Slowly add flour mixture to the milk mixture while blender is on low.
Zest the lemon using a very fine grater and ad to bkender.
Pour batter into a bowl and place near stove.
Preheat a 6" non-stick pan over medium heat on the stove. Spray with nonstick spray. Ladle 2 oz. Of batter towards the outside of the pan. Rotate the pan so you spread the batter across the pan making a thin pancake. When the batter starts to bubble, flip the crepe. Cook 30 seconds more. Remove from pan an place on a plate. Cover with a clean towel and make your next crepe.