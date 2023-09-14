Expand / Collapse search

Recipe: Crepes Loraine topped with Michigan sweet corn

Chef Johnny Prep talks Bordeaux and crepes.

Johnny Prep, owner and Executive Chef at Alchemi and Johnny’S Speakeasy, shares how he does Crepes Loraine and what he learned during his recent travels to France.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Johnny Prep, the owner of Royal Oak's Alchemi and Johnny's Speakeasy, shares how to make Crepes Loraine topped with Michigan sweet corn.

Ingredients:
1 1/2 cup whole milk
3 large eggs
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 tsp. Baking Soda
1/8 tsp. salt
nonstick spray

Directions:
Put the milk and eggs in a blender and process on low speed for 1 minute. 
Sift together the flour, baking soda and salt. Slowly add flour mixture to the milk mixture while blender is on low. 
Zest the lemon using a very fine grater and ad to bkender. 
Pour batter into a bowl and place near stove. 
Preheat a 6" non-stick pan over medium heat on the stove. Spray with nonstick spray. Ladle 2 oz. Of batter towards the outside of the pan. Rotate the pan so you spread the batter across the pan making a thin pancake. When the batter starts to bubble, flip the crepe. Cook 30 seconds more. Remove from pan an place on a plate. Cover with a clean towel and make your next crepe.
 