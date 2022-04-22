Recipe: Gemelli & sausage

Here's how to make gemelli & sausage from The Bricks Pizzeria in Grosse Pointe Park.

Ingredients:

2 cups of gemelli pasta

1/2 c of cooked Italian sausage

1 tablespoon of chopped garlic

1 tablespoon of Calabrian chili paste

1/4 c tomato confit or diced canned tomatoes

2 c of heavy cream

1 tablespoon of white truffle oil

Directions:

Boil off 2 cups of gemelli pasta and have set aside. (Use directions on back of the box)

In a separate pan.

Add 1 T of oil to your pan.

Turn to medium heat.

Add 1/2 c of cooked Italian sausage.

Add 1 T of chopped garlic allow this to lightly brown. Approximately 2 minutes.

Add 1/4 c tomato confit or diced canned tomatoes.

Add 1 T of Calabrian chili paste.

Add 2 cups of heavy cream, allow this to come to a simmer and let simmer for about 2

minutes.

Stir in between each step.

Add pasta to your cream sauce.

Place in a serving bowl and top with 1 T of truffle oil or more if you please.