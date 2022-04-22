Recipe: Gemelli & sausage
Here's how to make gemelli & sausage from The Bricks Pizzeria in Grosse Pointe Park.
Ingredients:
2 cups of gemelli pasta
1/2 c of cooked Italian sausage
1 tablespoon of chopped garlic
1 tablespoon of Calabrian chili paste
1/4 c tomato confit or diced canned tomatoes
2 c of heavy cream
1 tablespoon of white truffle oil
Directions:
Boil off 2 cups of gemelli pasta and have set aside. (Use directions on back of the box)
In a separate pan.
Add 1 T of oil to your pan.
Turn to medium heat.
Add 1/2 c of cooked Italian sausage.
Add 1 T of chopped garlic allow this to lightly brown. Approximately 2 minutes.
Add 1/4 c tomato confit or diced canned tomatoes.
Add 1 T of Calabrian chili paste.
Add 2 cups of heavy cream, allow this to come to a simmer and let simmer for about 2
minutes.
Stir in between each step.
Add pasta to your cream sauce.
Place in a serving bowl and top with 1 T of truffle oil or more if you please.