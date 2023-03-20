Recipe: Pan seared salmon with Chef Bobby

Chef Bobby shares a healthy recipe for pan-seared salmon.

Bring the salmon to room temperature 10 minutes before cooking. This allows the salmon filet to cook more evenly and remain juicy.

• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil optional sesame oil 1 teaspoon.

• ½ teaspoon kosher salt

• Freshly ground black pepper optional

• 4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets, 1¼ in thick (You can have the fish monger remove the skin, but it's fine to leave it on if you like)

Heat a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot add oil until shimmering. Cook the salmon, skin side down until golden and crisp, about 4 minutes. Letting the fish sear untouched in hot oil creates a lovely, flavorful, and golden crust. Carefully flip the fillets and reduce the heat to medium. Continue cooking until done to your liking, 4 to 5 minutes more. The skin can be served or removed easily with a knife or spoon. Transfer to a plate and serve as desired.

We took an Asian approach. We pan-fried baby bok Choy, Napa cabbage, bean sprouts, trumpet mushrooms, ginger, and scallion. Heat the pan prior to adding the sesame oil. This will keep the oil from burning. Toss All ingredients the ripping hot pan and stir rapidly until snappy. Add a few dashes or f soy sauce and some pepper flake for some heat. Place the desired portion on a high and tight mound and place salmon on top.

