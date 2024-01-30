Recipe: Royal stuffed salmon

Chef Melba Dearing from SAVOY demonstrates how to make Royal Stuffed Salmon. SAVOY is located on E. Warren in Detroit.

For more, visit savoydetroit.com.

Ingredients:

Get two 8 oz salmon fillets

· 6 oz spinach artichoke dip

· 3 oz of lump crab meat mixed into spinach dip

· 3 oz of melted butter or olive oil

· Salt and pepper

· 6 oz of lobster cream sauce

Cut small pocket into salmon fillet, do not cut through pocket

Stuff the pocket with 3oz of spinach dip and press to seal.

Heat skillet with enough oil to coat pan and add salmon fillets skin side-up