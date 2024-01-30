Expand / Collapse search

Recipe: Royal stuffed salmon

Cooking School
FOX 2 Detroit

Making royal stuffed salmon with SAVOY

Chef Melba Dearing from SAVOY demonstrates how to make royal stuffed salmon. SAVOY is located on E. Warren in Detroit. For more, visit savoydetroit.com.

Ingredients:

  1. Get two 8 oz salmon fillets
  2. · 6 oz spinach artichoke dip
  3. · 3 oz of lump crab meat mixed into spinach dip
  4. · 3 oz of melted butter or olive oil
  5. · Salt and pepper
  6. · 6 oz of lobster cream sauce
  7. Cut small pocket into salmon fillet, do not cut through pocket
  8. Stuff the pocket with 3oz of spinach dip and press to seal.
  9. Heat skillet with enough oil to coat pan and add salmon fillets skin side-up
  10. Cook until golden brown and flip. Place in oven heated to 350 for 9-11 min. Serve with lobster cream sauce drizzled over top of fillets and enjoy 