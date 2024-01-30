Recipe: Royal stuffed salmon
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Chef Melba Dearing from SAVOY demonstrates how to make Royal Stuffed Salmon. SAVOY is located on E. Warren in Detroit.
For more, visit savoydetroit.com.
Ingredients:
- Get two 8 oz salmon fillets
- · 6 oz spinach artichoke dip
- · 3 oz of lump crab meat mixed into spinach dip
- · 3 oz of melted butter or olive oil
- · Salt and pepper
- · 6 oz of lobster cream sauce
- Cut small pocket into salmon fillet, do not cut through pocket
- Stuff the pocket with 3oz of spinach dip and press to seal.
- Heat skillet with enough oil to coat pan and add salmon fillets skin side-up
- Cook until golden brown and flip. Place in oven heated to 350 for 9-11 min. Serve with lobster cream sauce drizzled over top of fillets and enjoy