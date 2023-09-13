Recipe: Shrimp, crab, and lobster linguine with Chef Bobby

Chef Bobby Nahra joins The Nine to share a recipe for shrimp, crab, and lobster linguine.

Ingredients

How to

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add the grapeseed oil and 2 tablespoons salt. Add the linguine and cook according to package instructions. Drain and set aside.

Coat a large skillet over medium-high heat with the butter. Sprinkle the shrimp with salt and pepper. Add the garlic and shrimp to the skillet and cook until the shrimp is pink, 1 minute. Add the fine crabmeat and lump crabmeat; mix well for 1 minute. Add the lobster and cook, stirring, until all the seafood is heated through, another minute. Remove the pan from the heat and set aside.

For the white sauce: Melt the butter in a large saucepan. Add the onion and garlic; cook until tender, 3 minutes. Add the flour, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; mix well. Slowly stir in the half-and-half. Add the Parmesan and cook until the sauce thickens, 4 minutes.