Recipe: Shrimp, crab, and lobster linguine with Chef Bobby
Chef Bobby Nahra joins The Nine to share a recipe for shrimp, crab, and lobster linguine.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- Pink Himalayan salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 pound linguine
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 8 ounces large shrimp, shelled, deveined 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 1/2 cup lump crabmeat
- Two 2-pound lobster knuckle, Claw meat steamed
- White Sauce:
- 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter
- 1/2 cup diced onion
- 3 tablespoons minced garlic
- Pink Himalayan salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 3 cups Heavy Cream
- 2 ounces of Cognac or a half cup of Pinot Grigio
- 4 tablespoons grated Parmesan, plus more for serving
- Fresh basil leaves, for garnish
How to
- Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add the grapeseed oil and 2 tablespoons salt. Add the linguine and cook according to package instructions. Drain and set aside.
- Coat a large skillet over medium-high heat with the butter. Sprinkle the shrimp with salt and pepper. Add the garlic and shrimp to the skillet and cook until the shrimp is pink, 1 minute. Add the fine crabmeat and lump crabmeat; mix well for 1 minute. Add the lobster and cook, stirring, until all the seafood is heated through, another minute. Remove the pan from the heat and set aside.
- For the white sauce: Melt the butter in a large saucepan. Add the onion and garlic; cook until tender, 3 minutes. Add the flour, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; mix well. Slowly stir in the half-and-half. Add the Parmesan and cook until the sauce thickens, 4 minutes.
- To serve: Divide the pasta among 4 serving bowls. Add the seafood medley. Top with white sauce, sprinkle with Parmesan and garnish with basil.