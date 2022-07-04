Reckless motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing while exiting I-75

article

A motorcyclist who was speeding and riding recklessly crashed while trying to exit I-75 Monday morning.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling more than 100 mph and passing vehicles on the shoulder on the southbound side of the freeway in Bay County. Michigan State Police troopers tried to stop the vehicle but couldn't catch up.

The motorcyclist was going too fast on the exit at Linwood Road and crashed. They were life-flighted to a hospital, where they are in critical condition.