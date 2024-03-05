Reckless motorcyclist killed in crash, Macomb County Sheriff says

A motorcyclist was driving recklessly when he crashed and died Monday evening, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to South River Road in Harrison Township just before 7:10 p.m. on reports of a motorcyclist, later identified as Ryan Lieb, riding recklessly and weaving.

The sheriff's office said almost immediately after the reckless driving reports, they learned that 22-year-old Lieb, who was from Chesterfield Township, had crashed near Hamon Street.

Authorities said Lieb was speeding in the oncoming traffic lane to pass a vehicle when he hit the rear passenger side of a Ford Explorer that was in the process of turning into a home. He was then thrown from his heavily damaged motorcycle.

Lieb was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is ongoing, but authorities say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.