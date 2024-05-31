Recovery Walk in Ypsilanti aims to break addiction stigma

article

A walk Saturday in Ypsilanti's Riverside Park aims to change the stigma around addiction.

Participants in the Recovery Walk hope to use a message of hope, healing, recovery, and community to replace the stigma people experience addiction are subjected to. This 8th annual event is a partnership between the Washtenaw Recovery Advocacy Project (WRAP) and Home of New Vision.

"This walk is not just about raising awareness; this is about saving lives through changing hearts and changing minds. People with substance use disorder need help, support, housing, and employment, not judgments based on stereotypes or a lack of information," said Robert Colley, WRAP Program Manager. "We want to change the narrative around substance use disorder to one of hope, support, and recovery."

In addition to the walk, the event will include guest speakers and fun for the whole family, including free food, live music, face painting, a bounce house obstacle course, and more.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 1 at Riverside Park.

Find more info here or call WRAP at 419-345-8336 with questions.